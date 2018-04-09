What Matters in Hollywood Today

HBO boss Casey Bloys opened up to Lacey Rose about Big Little Lies' impact, pay parity, staying competitive and more:

On the Big Little Lies salary saga (including one exec's "rape" comment): "Obviously, it was a really unfortunate statement, not just the choice of words but also the statement because it's not reflective of how we feel as a network. Let me just say this about Big Little Lies' season two. Whatever anybody was paid was 100 percent earned and well worth it. This show was a giant hit for us and for the industry. I know there's fascination with the negotiations but, listen, they earned it."

On the producer mega-deal era: "For someone like Ryan Murphy or Shonda Rhimes, who are prolific creators of quality content, that is the market now. And it’s a unique skill that they have. But as a business, you kind of have to adjust to the marketplace.... Ryan or Shonda probably don’t make sense for us because we're not in the volume business and that's what they're getting paid for. But in general, across the board, costs are going up...."

Competing against free-spending rivals: "Money is obviously very nice but it doesn't automatically mean quality. It's very hard to curate content and it matters how you engage with talent and how you treat them. In a crowded marketplace, it matters how you put things out into the world."

"We don’t put a new show out every week. We take our time, and we try to make every show feel like an event — something special because they are special to us.... So, it really is a hands-on approach as opposed to kind of a factory. And that sell to creators in an ever more crowded world really resonates." Full Q&A.

Netflix and Amazon's global reality TV play...

Unscripted's resurgence: Nonfiction formats, from game shows to makeover programs and guilty pleasures, are finding new life online. Netflix and Amazon Prime, and to a lesser extent Apple and YouTube, after tiptoeing around reality for years, have fully embraced the genre, commissioning new or rebooted formats and bulking up their libraries with shows featuring shiny floors, baking competitions and people behaving badly. Full story.

Viacom-CBS update...

Counteroffer: Viacom, after rejecting CBS Corp.'s initial merger proposal, late last week submitted a counteroffer. Viacom didn't immediately comment, but one source said the counterproposal pushed for a higher price tag. CNBC reported that Viacom in the letter asked CBS to sweeten its bid by $2.8 billion. Details.

Jimmy Kimmel says uncle...

Apology: Kimmel on Sunday said he wanted the feud between himself and Sean Hannity to end and also apologized for anyone offended during their back and forth, which started after he joked about the First Lady. The late night host said it was "fun" to exchange jabs with Hannity, but ultimately, it was doing more harm than good, calling the building animosity between the men and their fans "harmful to our country."

Kimmel: "Mrs. Trump almost certainly has enough to worry about without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings," wrote Kimmel. "I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies...." Full note.

Simpsons addresses Apu stereotype controversy...

Last night: In the episode, titled "No Good Read Goes Unpunished," Marge and Lisa indirectly discuss the portrayal of Apu, which has recently become a hot topic of debate. With Lisa looking at a picture of the character, she says to Marge: "Something that started decades ago, and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?" Read more.

SNL's newsy weekend...

Wakanda Forever: With Chadwick Boseman in as host, the show took advantage with multiple Black Panther-themed skits — one involving Black Jeopardy and another the Wakanda salute. Watch.

Cardi B's big news: During Cardi B's performance of "Be Careful," the SNL cameras eventually pulled back to reveal the singer's white evening gown was indeed showcasing her baby bump. She'll likely share more details tonight, when she co-hosts NBC's The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Other targets: Alec Baldwin brought back his Trump impression, and Weekend Update invited "Mark Zuckerberg" to the show to demonstrate his proficiency at being a human being. Watch.

Tony Robbins apologizes...

Under fire: The life coach made headlines after a video of him speaking to a crowd in San Jose spread online. Robbins seemed to criticize some of the women who have joined the #MeToo movement, saying some victims of sexual abuse do not take responsibility for themselves. On Sunday, Robbins issued an apology.

Statement: "I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement. Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good. I am committed to helping to educate others so that we all stay true to the ideals of the #MeToo movement..." Full apology.

New American Horror Story details...

Returning cast: Ryan Murphy confirmed at an event Friday that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, and more would be returning for the anthology's eighth season, which he teased takes place in the near future — "18 months from today."

Also of note: Murphy said there would be three nonwhite leads, that Joan Collins will play one character's grandmother and that production begins June 16. Read more.

Broad City season 5 intel...

Abbi Jacobson: "We’re going to go back to summer months, which feels more appropriate for the show," Jacobson told the New York Times. "Last season we shot in the winter, and it got darker in many ways. And now in season five, even more than in four, it’s very much more serialized and intense, while still obviously maintaining comedy first. It goes deeper than we ever have in the friendship."

Elsewhere in TV...

► CBS gives Mom a sixth season: The network has renewed the Chuck Lorre-produced comedy, which means he'll continue to have three series on the network for the 2018-19 schedule.

► HBO's new indie films: The network has picked up U.S. rights to two indie features: the romantic comedy The Boy Downstairs, starring former Girls actress Zosia Mamet; and My Friend Dahmer, Marc Meyers' adaptation of John Backderf's graphic novel, which features ex-Disney Channel star Ross Lynch as future serial killer Jeff Dahmer.

► RIP, Chuck McCann: The goofy, good-natured comedian and TV host who was a hero to kids of all ages in and around New York City in the 1960s before he jumped into films, network television and commercials, died Sunday at the age of 83.

TV's novel revival game...

Old books, new shows: Fueled by the seemingly insatiable hunger for high-end TV among international broadcasters, cable outlets and streaming platforms, producers are dusting off decades-old novels and films and turning them into limited series — including John le Carre's 1983 The Little Drummer Girl (for AMC); Umberto Eco's 1980 The Name of the Rose (in Italy and Germany; and Joseph Heller's 1962 Catch-22 (with George Clooney via Hulu), to name a few.

“On one side, the producers are going through their rights catalogs, seeing: what IP do we have, what can we do with it,” says Herbert L. Kloiber of Germany's TMG, a producer on The Name of the Rose series. “But you're also seeing a desire among the authors to have their books adapted in a way that better reflects that scale and the original intention.” Read more.