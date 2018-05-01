What Matters in Hollywood Today

Heading into upfronts, CBS and ABC will have big decisions to make about the future of the three comedy heavyweights. Lesley Goldberg writes:

CBS' The Big Bang Theory, ABC's Modern Family and The Goldbergs are heading into the final year of their multiple-season renewal deals and, sources say, both networks have begun talks to determine if all three of the top 10 comedies will continue on beyond their existing deals.

Big Bang Theory: Sources say WBTV and CBS have had some conversations about potentially continuing the series beyond season 12, which would require signing the stars to new mega-deals to return. "We know we have season 12, we don't know what we have beyond there," showrunner Steve Holland tells THR. "Our goal of doing season 12 is to not leave anything on the table."

Modern Family: The pending Fox-Disney deal is expected to play a larger role about whether the Emmy-winning comedy runs beyond its upcoming 10th season. Co-creator Steve Levitan previously has said the "plan is to end it at 10" but now says, "the answer is I don't know" if the Disney deal may result in more seasons. Full story.

Michelle Wolf talks...

Defiant: "I wouldn't change a single word that I said," Wolf told NPR in an interview that will air Tuesday. "I'm very happy with what I said, and I'm glad I stuck to my guns." The comedian said she "wasn't expecting" the level of controversy that has swirled since her hosting performance, but added, "'I'm also not disappointed there's this level."

She continued: "I knew what I was doing going in. I wanted to do something different. I didn't want to cater to the room. I wanted to cater to the outside audience, and not betray my brand of comedy."

About the Sarah Sanders issue: Wolf said that some of the criticisms of her comments, particularly about Sanders and her "appearance," were misinformed. "I think they didn't pay attention to what was said," she added. Read more.

Late night comes to her defense: "Michelle should have had the decency to not comment on women's appearances in any way, shape or form," Trevor Noah quipped. "She's a comedian for God's sake, not the president." Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and more also chimed in. Watch

What Mike Huckabee thinks...

Interview: "She's moved on," Huckabee tells THR. "My daughter's a remarkable person and she's strong. Things like that aren't going to cause her to lose sleep."

He continued: "I think she was just disappointed that she was subjected to that and felt that it was just inappropriate to invite her as the guest of the association, as the representative of the White House, put her in that very public, prominent position, and then to have her essentially bullied in front of 3,000 people and millions on television. How would anyone feel?" Full Q&A.

Megyn Kelly weighs in on Tom Brokaw...

Comparing to Fox News: “I understand that, because when you love the person being under attack, you want to say, ‘This has been my experience,’” Kelly said on her show yesterday, referring to the letter of support from many NBC News employees. “I will say that the same thing happened at Fox, and the truth is that you don’t know what you don’t know.... I think letters like that can be dicey.” Read more.

Gayle King talks #MeToo...

Backlash warning: “I worry sometimes that women make an accusation and men instantly get the death penalty,” the CBS This Morning host said during a Milken Institute panel on the topic of corporate culture in the media industry. “I think we have to be very careful; that there has to be a due process for all involved — so I do worry of a backlash to the #MeToo movement.” Read more.

American Idol ratings pop...

Big jump: Now airing just one nationally live episode a week, the two-hour show jumped to a six-week high 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers. That's a 20 percent lift in the key demo compared with the previous week and the best Sunday showing it's seen since its March premiere.

Twitter's new deals:

TV friends: Twitter is growing its live content offerings with the help of Disney and NBCUniversal. The pact with Disney includes plans to create live shows from across the media company's portfolio of brands beginning with ESPN.

The distribution deal with NBCUniversal will see the media company publish live video and clips from its portfolio of brands — including NBC, NBC News, Telemundo and E! News — on Twitter.

Sports Programming: As part of the Disney deal, ESPN will bring Twitter SportsCenter Live, featuring a mix of analysis and reporting, and Fantasy Focus Live, a video version of the ESPN podcast. Read more.

Megan Amram's new web series...

Shameless awards grab: "I really just thought that it was my time to transition into a multihyphenate, out of a single hyphenate," says the heretofore writer-comedian about her new series, An Emmy for Megan, her bold play for the outstanding actress in a shortform comedy or drama Emmy. Q&A.

Elsewhere in TV...

► NBCUniversal CEO's pay rise: Steve Burke's compensation for 2017 amounted to $46.5 million, just up from $46 million in 2016. Meanwhile, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts saw his overall pay dip slightly to $32.5 million, compared with $32.9 in 2016. Read more.

► Viacom unveils digital studio and a new series slate: The media conglomerate has launched Viacom Digital Studios to develop original digital programming and branded content to help BET, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central reach mobile-first viewers. Details.

► Jimmy Kimmel boards ABC's Man of the House pilot: The network's late-night personality and go-to host will lend his voice to the Alyson Hannigan and Leslie Bibb vehicle, serving as the off-camera narrator.

► Riz Ahmed's next drama: The actor is working with the BBC on his first self-penned TV drama, Englistan, a nine-part series telling the story of three generations of a British-Pakistani family.

► 13 Reasons Why trailer: The first preview of the Netflix show's second season is here. Watch.

+ Interview — serial sexual assault will be at the center of season two: Creator Brian Yorkey tells THR about why his controversial Netflix drama will not feature another suicide in season two and how Hannah's death will play a role. Q&A.

► Watch Tina Fey and David Letterman perform improv: The duo treat an audience to some entertaining banter, all in the name of Letterman's Netflix show. Watch.

