What Matters in Hollywood Today

It all starts today — here's everything you need to know:

The Cannes Hot List — 18 market titles set to heat up the fest: It's quality over quantity as international buyers look for stars (Anne Hathaway, Mark Walberg), spectacle (the $100 million Midway) and surefire material in the market (from Joan Didion to Bruce Springsteen). See the list.

Market report: Why buyers are seeking smaller films amid a market in transition. With the era of blockbuster deals seemingly in its death throes, choosy buyers are descending on the fest with their sights set on smaller projects with niche appeal: "The very foundation of independent film has changed." Read more.

Thierry Fremaux meets the press: The artistic director of the film festival discussed Netflix, Lars von Trier, Harvey Weinstein, a sexual harassment hotline and more. Read more.

Netflix's big splash: The Chinese blockbuster Us and Them, which currently tops the country's box office, is set to get a global profile courtesy of Netflix — the streaming giant will release the film on its platform for all territories outside of China. Read more.

The Gotti film's long trial: John Travolta's long-delayed mobster movie will finally debut at Cannes with an unorthodox private screening following a seven-year odyssey to theaters. Full story.

First look: Nicolas Cage battles his demons in Between Worlds. See the image.

Four Japanese acting talents ready to go global: From Junko Abe to Nijiro Murakami, a look at the Japanese players who might have what it takes to succeed on the world stage. See them all.

Seven key players in China's film industry: Funds for indie films like Roland Emmerich's WWII drama Midway increasingly come from Chinese companies, either privately owned or government-backed. Meet the players.

Deals: Sharon Stone joins Ed Helms and Jessica Williams in the comedy Corporate Animals.... Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe lead voice cast of Manou the Swift.... Julianne Moore's Bel Canto goes to Screen Media.... StudioCanal sells Benedict Cumberbatch's The Child in Time to China.... Epic Pictures' horror label acquires Slay Belles and Lasso.... More deals.

Pharrell Williams drops out of amfAR event: The move comes on the heels of Sharon Stone stepping aside as a co-chair of the event, which is reeling from the stain left by Harvey Weinstein. Full story.

Construction disruption? Mayor David Lisnard's ambitious plan to transform Cannes into a high-end tourist destination for global 1-percenters is disrupting seaside eateries and sparking a backlash from the locals: "It's going to become like Dubai." Full story.

Travel turbulence: Striking plane and train workers are set to create travel disruptions for Cannes goers as Air France cancels 15 percent of its flights and train workers strike Tuesday and Wednesday. Read more.

Extra! Download the THR Cannes Day 1 daily edition: The fest's first daily issue includes intel on the hottest films, Netflix's acquisition of Chinese blockbuster Us and Them and a candid chat with Spike Lee. Download here.

Eric Schneiderman resigns...

Out: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office is currently handling a lawsuit against The Weinstein Co. and a civil rights suit against Harvey Weinstein himself, has resigned following a damning exposé in the New Yorker, written by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, which detailed accusations by four women of sexual misconduct and physical abuse.

In the story, the women claim that Schneiderman had physically and verbally abused them. Two of the women gave their names, while the others remained anonymous. Read more.

Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy update...

Snag: The Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy proceedings have hit a major snag the day before a sale hearing, as the distributor claims a discovery dispute appears to be an attempt to derail the board's approved asset sale to stalking horse bidder Lantern Capital. Details.

AMC earnings...

Beating estimates: The cinema giant posted higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenues thanks to a boost from strong Black Panther and Jumanji box-office returns and the company's Nordic Cinema Group Holding acquisition internationally. Read more.

Bright sequel intel...

New writer: Evan Spiliotopoulos, who worked on Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast as well as The Huntsman: Winter's War, has been tapped to pen the script for the Netflix follow-up, which will once again be directed by David Ayer.

Who's out: Max Landis, the scribe who wrote the initial spec script for the first movie and was paid a reported $3 million to $4 million in 2016. Sources say Landis and Ayer disagreed creatively, which led to a parting of ways.

STX's David Kosse talks Netflix, Cannes and more...

Is Netflix a film-industry villain? "I think there is more fear than bad blood," says STX International president David Koss. "Probably a mix of fear and envy. They’re disrupting the industry.... Competition is a good thing. But it’s certainly making it very, very challenging." Full Q&A.

Elsewhere in film...

► Angelina Jolie's Jim Thorpe movie: Jolie will produce Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story, which will star Martin Sensmeier (Wind River, Westworld), the legendary Native American athlete and NFL player who won two Olympic gold medals for the U.S. Details.

► Sherlock Holmes 3 gets a release date: The Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law film will hit theaters Christmas Day, 2020.

► The royal wedding is coming to theaters: Fathom Events and BritBox are partnering for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, a commercial-free presentation of the royal wedding that will screen in nearly 200 theaters across the U.S. on May 19.