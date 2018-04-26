White House Correspondents' Dinner: Meet the 4 Women Who Hosted Before Michelle Wolf 

When The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf hosts the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 28, she will become only the fifth woman to do so.

The annual dinner, put on by White House journalists, was not always a welcoming space for women. Although the event has existed since 1921, only in 1962 did female journalists gain the right to attend — in large part through the efforts of reporting legend Helen Thomas, who pushed President Kennedy to pressure the event organizers into changing their rules.

Wolf, who in December put out her HBO comedy special Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, will be following the work of her Daily Show colleague Hasan Minhaj, who hosted last year. For the second year in a row, President Trump has elected not to attend the event — a break from past presidents. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wolf seemed unfazed. “He's terrible,” she said, “because you can't joke a joke."

In honor of Wolf’s hosting gig, we are highlighting the four trailblazing female comedians who have hosted the dinner before her.