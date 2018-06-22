The Cast of 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit,' Then and Now

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having first hit theaters June 22, 1988.

The movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was based on the 1981 book Who Censored Roger Rabbit by Gary K. Wolf. It was a critical and commercial success, earning $329.8 million internationally and winning three Oscars for its technical work along with a special achievement award.

The live-action/animated film follows private eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) after he is hired by cartoon producer R.K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) to investigate a major adultery scandal with Roger Rabbit’s (Charles Fleischer) wife, Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner). However, when Jessica’s alleged lover, Martin Acme (Stubby Kaye), is killed, Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) marks Roger as the No. 1 target. What ensues is an adventure in clearing up Roger’s name to save ToonTown.



In honor of Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s 30th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the film's cast has been up to over the years.