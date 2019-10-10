Power Glam Squads: Who Oprah and Other Hollywood Execs Trust for Boardroom-Worthy Blowouts

Clients: Warner Bros. chair Ann Sarnoff, ex-Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami

Says NYC-based Labrecque about executive hair: "They don't want to look done, or like every hair is in place, so I keep them looking 'polished messy' and youthful with textured layers and a little side sweep.'' Labrecque, who has worked with Renee Zellweger for years, observes, "Actresses like to change their look, but executives prefer consistency; they want to look like their headshots. Last year, hair was longer, but this year the trend is just to the collarbone."

Labrecque commands a certain authority: He "doesn’t know how powerful he is; people will do whatever he says, and he is one of the best colorists ever,’’ says Zarghami, who was president of Nickelodeon for 15 years and is launching her own production company. “I’ve said, ‘I think I should go darker,’ and he just gives me a look and says, ‘I don’t.’ When I was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame, I put on a phony pony that he gave me and thought I looked fabulous!" Zarghami adds that the hairstylist is "very modest. I was recently in his Palm Beach salon and saw him working on Martha Stewart, and he’s never even mentioned she was a client."