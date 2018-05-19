Who's Who at the Royal Wedding: See the Hollywood Stars in Attendance
George and Amal Clooney joined other Hollywood stars Idris Elba, Carey Mulligan and James Corden for the big day.
Leading up to the big day, Kensington Palace had asked all invited wedding guests to stay silent about their plans to attend, but now that the stars have arrived, take a look at who's who among the Hollywood set lucky enough to score an invitation to the biggest event of the year.
-
George and Amal Clooney
People reported on Friday that George and Amal Clooney had earned an invite to the royal wedding and the private reception for friends and family later in the evening at Frogmore House. According to a source, “Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while" and that they cemented their friendship when Markle moved to the U.K. The Clooneys live on Sonning Eye, a small island on the Thames about 30 minutes from Windsor.
-
Idris Elba
Idris Elba, born and raised in London, went back home with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre to mingle with fellow guests George and Amal Clooney at the wedding on Saturday.
-
Elton John
The "Tiny Dancer" performer was on hand at Saturday's ceremony to serenade the new couple. John was famously friends with Princess Diana, raising money for AIDS awareness with her and singing "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral in 1997. The British singer was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for his work in British pop music and on behalf of AIDS awareness. "I love my country and to be recognized in such a way — I can't think of anything better," he told the BBC on the day of the ceremony.
-
Victoria and David Beckham
The world first learned that the Spice Girls might be attending the royal wedding in January, when Melanie Brown (formerly Scary Spice) told The Real talk show that she had been invited to the royal wedding and gave a coy response when asked if her former girl band would perform. A twist arrived in May, when a report stated that only half of the former group had actually been invited — a list that only included Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. (Markle is reportedly friends with Beckham, and wore one of her brand's sweaters in an official engagement photo.)
-
'Suits' Costars
Prior to her new royal life, Markle starred on the USA network show for seven seasons, so it is no surprise that her co-stars were on hand to celebrate her nuptials. Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest (no spoilers here) on Suits arrived with Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.
Though none of them have commented publicly on their attendance, the stars have offered hints of their travels to London via their Instagram accounts. The first to tease his attendance was Gabriel Macht, whose wife Jacinda Barrett, shared a photo just outside Buckingham Palace. Sarah Rafferty also revealed that she is in Europe, sharing family photos on Instagram sightseeing in Paris. Rick Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt on the series, shared a photo on his Instagram of his plane landing in London, captioning the post, "Sun up, shade down. #touchdownattherow." Prior to the post, Hoffman had also posted a video, telling fans that he was "excited" to be "heading east for some special event." Gina Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today Friday, to discuss how thrilled they were to be attending the nuptials. “This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary,” Torres said of Markle. Ahead of the ceremony, Patrick Adams tweeted his best wishes for Markle, expressing how "grateful" he felt to watch her new journey and encouraged her to "love deeply and live well."
-
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan arrived in style on Saturday with husband Marcus Mumford, on Mumford and Sons.
-
Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Markle have developed a close kinship over the years, after first crossing paths at DirectTV's celebrity flag football tournament. On Markle's former lifestyle website The Tig, the actress explained what fascinated her about the tennis player. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff," Markle wrote. "So began our friendship."
Williams penned guest columns on the actress's blog site, while Markle was frequently seen cheering on Williams during her tournaments. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Williams played coy when asked if she was attending the royal wedding saying, “I don't know, I think it's during one of the tournaments," but offered her advice ahead of the big day.
-
James Corden
After covering all the lead-up to the royal wedding, Late Late Show host James Corden attended the royal wedding with his wife Julia Carey after months of keeping mum about his plans.
-
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, Indian actress, former Miss World and the lead in ABC's recently canceled FBI drama Quantico, says she met Markle at Elle's Women in Television event in 2016 and they've been close ever since. She arrived on Saturday with Timeless star Abigail Spencer.
Speaking to Time, Chopra said that Markle's "big day" is "not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that." Chopra