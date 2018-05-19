Who's Who at the Royal Wedding: See the Hollywood Stars in Attendance

Prior to her new royal life, Markle starred on the USA network show for seven seasons, so it is no surprise that her co-stars were on hand to celebrate her nuptials. Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest (no spoilers here) on Suits arrived with Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.

Though none of them have commented publicly on their attendance, the stars have offered hints of their travels to London via their Instagram accounts. The first to tease his attendance was Gabriel Macht, whose wife Jacinda Barrett, shared a photo just outside Buckingham Palace. Sarah Rafferty also revealed that she is in Europe, sharing family photos on Instagram sightseeing in Paris. Rick Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt on the series, shared a photo on his Instagram of his plane landing in London, captioning the post, "Sun up, shade down. #touchdownattherow." Prior to the post, Hoffman had also posted a video, telling fans that he was "excited" to be "heading east for some special event." Gina Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today Friday, to discuss how thrilled they were to be attending the nuptials. “This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary,” Torres said of Markle. Ahead of the ceremony, Patrick Adams tweeted his best wishes for Markle, expressing how "grateful" he felt to watch her new journey and encouraged her to "love deeply and live well."