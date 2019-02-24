Why Olivia Colman Was a Favorite in the U.K. Long Before 'The Favourite'

Thanks to her Oscar-nominated turn as the insane, duck and lobster racing monarch Queen Anne in The Favourite, Olivia Colman has become something of a household name in Hollywood.

But for many Brits across the Atlantic, the actress was already a much-loved big and small screen star before Yorgos Lanthimos cast her in his absurdist period piece, with a career spanning almost 20 years coupled with a delightfully down-to-earth and self-deprecating personality that shone through every interview.

As Colman prepares for the biggest awards night of the year – and the chance to claim the most prestigious prize of them all – The Hollywood Reporter picks out six classic Colman roles that any new fan should be aware of.