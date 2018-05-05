Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson Lead Top Actors Social Media Ranking
For a third time, Smith rules the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Will Smith returns to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a third time, reaching No. 1 after four weeks away on the May 9-dated ranking.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 1.
Smith leads Dwayne Johnson, who falls from No. 1 to No. 2, while Cole Sprouse makes the top 10 of Top Actors for the first time, re-entering at No. 3.
See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Chris Hemsworth
Last week: -
9. Eugenio Derbez
Last week: -
The multilingual star jumped 1,745 percent in Facebook post likes while promoting his new film Overboard with Anna Faris, which will be released May 4. Derbez not only reaches the top 10 of the chart for the first time – he also debuts.
8. Zendaya
Last week: 5
7. Hugh Jackman
Last week: 22
6. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 11
5. Kevin Hart
Last week: 25
4. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 10
3. Cole Sprouse
Last week: 15
Sprouse’s tweet about Post Malone’s new song “Zack and Codeine” (a play on Sprouse’s former TV show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) – “Finally, the reboot we’ve all been waiting for” – was the most-liked tweet by an actor in the tracking week, earning 808,000 favorites.
2. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1
Not a week after announcing the birth of his latest child, Tiana, Hart posted a doctored baby photo that imposed Kevin Hart’s face onto his daughter’s. The post was the most-favorited in the tracking week on Facebook by an actor (578,000) and racked up 38,000 comments.
1. Will Smith
Last week: 2