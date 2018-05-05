Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson Lead Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Will Smith returns to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a third time, reaching No. 1 after four weeks away on the May 9-dated ranking.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 1.

Smith leads Dwayne Johnson, who falls from No. 1 to No. 2, while Cole Sprouse makes the top 10 of Top Actors for the first time, re-entering at No. 3.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 9), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.