Will Smith Hits No. 2 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking After Viral ‘Aladdin’ Trailer

6:45 AM 2/16/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Dwayne Johnson rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a fourth straight week, but it’s Will Smith who’s gaining on the actor, remaining at No. 2 on the Feb. 20-dated tally but jumping in social media engagement following his appearance in the newly released trailer for Aladdin.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.

Behind Johnson and Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Roma Downey breaks into the chart’s top 10 for the first time, entering the tally at No. 9.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.

  • 10. Taraji P. Henson

    Last week: 16

  • 9. Roma Downey

    Last week: -

    Downey debuts on Top Actors thanks mostly to her Facebook page, which racked up 1.4 million post likes. Her top posts included video reposts showing a military member’s homecoming and a hearing-challenged child hearing his mother for the first time.

  • 8. Jada Pinkett Smith

    Last week: 12

  • 7. George Takei

    Last week: 5

  • 6. Gabrielle Union

    Last week: 17

  • 5. Jennifer Lopez

    Last week: -

  • 4. Kevin Hart

    Last week: 4

  • 3. Priyanka Chopra

    Last week: 3

  • 2. Will Smith

    Last week: 2

    “I told y’all I was gon’ be blue!” Smith exclaimed in a Feb. 11 Instagram post (4.6 million likes) showing off his interpretation of the Genie in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of Aladdin. Smith’s blue disposition has since been the subject of multiple memes.

  • 1. Dwayne Johnson

    Last week: 1

     

    Johnson’s Instagram photo showing him testing out his upcoming brand of tequila was the only post by an actor in the Feb. 6-12 tracking week to top Smith’s viral post about the Aladdin trailer, earning 4.8 million favorites. The tequila is reportedly called Mana.