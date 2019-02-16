Will Smith Hits No. 2 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking After Viral ‘Aladdin’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a fourth straight week, but it’s Will Smith who’s gaining on the actor, remaining at No. 2 on the Feb. 20-dated tally but jumping in social media engagement following his appearance in the newly released trailer for Aladdin.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.

Behind Johnson and Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Roma Downey breaks into the chart’s top 10 for the first time, entering the tally at No. 9.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 20), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.