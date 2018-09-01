Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Dominate Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Will Smith jumps 5-1 to retake the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, while wife Jada Pinkett Smith replaces him at No. 5 on the Sept. 5-dated list.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.

The Smiths are joined in the top five by Kevin Hart, Debby Ryan and previous No. 1 George Takei at Nos. 2-4, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Smith aren’t the only actors to spend their first weeks inside the Top Actors list’s top 10, as Peyton List (No. 7) and Alexandra Daddario (No. 9) also reach the higher echelon of the chart for the first time.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 5), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.