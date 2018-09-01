Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Dominate Top Actors Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Will Smith jumps 5-1 to retake the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, while wife Jada Pinkett Smith replaces him at No. 5 on the Sept. 5-dated list.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.
The Smiths are joined in the top five by Kevin Hart, Debby Ryan and previous No. 1 George Takei at Nos. 2-4, respectively.
Meanwhile, Ryan and Smith aren’t the only actors to spend their first weeks inside the Top Actors list’s top 10, as Peyton List (No. 7) and Alexandra Daddario (No. 9) also reach the higher echelon of the chart for the first time.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 5), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 11
9. Alexandra Daddario
Last week: -
8. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 10
7. Peyton List
Last week: -
The Disney Channel star revealed she’s moving on from the network after the conclusion of Bunk’d later this year, writing in an Instagram comment that she had “aged out of children’s shows” but that she was “grateful” for the opportunity. The 20-year-old, who will appear as a series regular in Hulu’s Light As a Feather this fall, received 2.8 million Instagram favorites in the Aug. 22-28 tracking week.
6. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
5. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: -
“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me,” Smith wrote on Instagram Aug. 25 captioning a family photo. “It’s been really painful.” The post, which was reblogged by her husband Will (this week’s No. 1 on Top Actors), assisted Smith’s jump into the top five with 2.9 million Instagram favorites.
4. George Takei
Last week: 1
3. Debby Ryan
Last week: 19
2. Kevin Hart
Last week: 12
1. Will Smith
Last week: 5
Smith’s repost of his wife’s Instagram post about marriage might have been the second-most-liked post on the service by an actor in the tracking week, but it was still exceeded by an Aug. 22 video by the actor that racked up 2 million favorites. The clip showed a video of Smith being attacked by a zombie dog in 2007’s I Am Legend, followed by a behind-the-scenes photo from the same scene that included the crew member handling the dog puppet, with Smith providing narration.