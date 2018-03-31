Will Smith Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking for a Second Week

Will Smith retakes the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, reigning over for the April 4-dated ranking for a second week overall.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 27.

Smith, who initially led the chart dated Feb. 20, leads Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, Zendaya and Kevin Hart in the top five.

Other moves inside the top 10 include Lucy Hale, who re-enters at No. 7 to spend her first week in the top 10 since October 2017, and Ryan Reynolds, who notches his second week in the top 10 by re-entering the ranking at No. 9 on the heels of the latest trailer for Deadpool 2.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position ranking, pick up the THR issue dated April 4), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.