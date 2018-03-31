Will Smith Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking for a Second Week
Smith leads Dwayne Johnson on the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Will Smith retakes the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, reigning over for the April 4-dated ranking for a second week overall.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 27.
Smith, who initially led the chart dated Feb. 20, leads Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, Zendaya and Kevin Hart in the top five.
Other moves inside the top 10 include Lucy Hale, who re-enters at No. 7 to spend her first week in the top 10 since October 2017, and Ryan Reynolds, who notches his second week in the top 10 by re-entering the ranking at No. 9 on the heels of the latest trailer for Deadpool 2.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position ranking, pick up the THR issue dated April 4), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Gal Gadot
Last week: 17
9. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: -
If Ryan Reynolds is back in Top Actors’ top 10, Deadpool 2 must be on its way. The star of the film grabbed a combined 444,000 new followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following the March 22 premiere of the film’s latest trailer, which Reynolds posted on his social media accounts. Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release May 18.
8. Finn Wolfhard
Last week: 3
7. Lucy Hale
Last week: -
Hale, who ranked inside the top 10 (No. 10) of the initial Top Actors chart but has been absent from the highest reaches of the list since Oct. 18, re-enters with boosts of 141 percent in Twitter likes (204,000 overall ) and 58 percent in Instagram favorites (5.4 million). In addition to celebrating National Puppy Day with a picture of her “literal best friend” Elvis on March 23, Hale promoted the upcoming release of her new movie, Truth or Dare (April 13), via multiple film clips.
6. Dove Cameron
Last week: 13
5. Kevin Hart
Last week: 8
4. Zendaya
Last week: 25
3. Millie Bobby Brown
Last week: 10
2. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1
1. Will Smith
Last week: 2
Smith reaches No. 1 for a second week (he previously led the Feb. 21 chart) with his 100th post on Instagram on March 25. The clip? Salsa lessons with Marc Anthony (“#bucketlist,” Smith added). The post earned 2.7 million favorites, fourth most among actors in the tracking week.