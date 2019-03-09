Will Smith Rises to No. 3 on Top Actors Social Media Chart After Burj Khalifa Video
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra retain the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated March 13, while Will Smith shoots 10-3 on the latest list.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 5.
Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five after Johnson, Chopra and Smith.
Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, breaks back onto the chart at No. 9, as does Terry Crews at No. 10.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, check out the THR issue dated March 13), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Terry Crews
Last week: -
-
9. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: -
“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing,” Reynolds wrote on social media. “We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero.” The ensuing video showcased some of Candy’s most notable roles and helped draw 49,000 Facebook post likes and 340,000 Twitter favorites to his accounts.
-
8. George Takei
Last week: 8
-
7. Zendaya
Last week: 9
-
6. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 7
-
5. Jennifer Lopez
Last week: 3
-
4. Kevin Hart
Last week: 6
-
3. Will Smith
Last week: 10
Smith’s top post of the week found him on the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, calling himself “the spirit animal of Dubai,” in a video that garnered 1.6 million favorites and 26,000 comments. The building is the tallest structure in the world.
-
2. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
Chopra’s top posts promoted husband Nick Jonas return to the Jonas Brothers with the new song “Sucker,” with the actress appearing in its music video alongside the other brothers’ significant others. The posts helped her earn a combined 10.5 million Instagram favorites.
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1