Will Smith Rises to No. 3 on Top Actors Social Media Chart After Burj Khalifa Video

Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra retain the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated March 13, while Will Smith shoots 10-3 on the latest list.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 5.

Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five after Johnson, Chopra and Smith.

Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, breaks back onto the chart at No. 9, as does Terry Crews at No. 10.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, check out the THR issue dated March 13), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.