Wine Pairings for At-Home Cooking: 4 Picks by a Hollywood Sommelier

Cabernet sauvignon is usually the go-to pairing for any steak meal. However, I like to switch it up and go the opposite direction. Wines with higher acidity, like riesling, make a great pairing for steak. Rieslings gets a bad rap for being too sweet, although most are actually completely dry. I have dedicated an entire section to riesling on our wine list because it is such a versatile variety. Look for a riesling from Alsace, in the northeast of France, or a German riesling labeled "trocken." These will be 100 percent dry with a lot of great minerality. Bonus: If your steak dish has a spicy barbeque sauce, riesling will bring out a lot of the flavors and pair well with the spice. For a dry Riesling, I recommend Domaine Weinbach Cuvée Colette, a classic producer from Alsace, loaded with notes of crisp green apple and minerality. $56, cassiala.com or winehouse.com

A version of this story first appeared in the May 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.