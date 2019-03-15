In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Wonder Park,' Captive State,' 'Five Feet Apart' and More

This Friday is full of new releases.

Audiences will be able to see Captive State, a post-disaster sci-fi film starring John Goodman, as well as Five Feet Apart, a new teen romance starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, about two young hospital patients battling cystic fibrosis.

Other titles opening this weekend include Wonder Park, an animated pic about a young girl whose imagination comes to life in the form of a theme park; The Aftermath, a post-WWII film starring Keira Knightley; and The Eyes of Orson Welles, a documentary depicting the more private life and art of the acclaimed artist Orson Welles.

Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics said about this week's releases.