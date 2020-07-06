Writers Break Down Key Scenes Right on the Scripts of 'The Crown,' 'Pose' and More

9:30 AM 7/6/2020

by Rebecca Ford

Four TV scribes — from FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows' to Netflix's 'Unbelievable' — annotate pivotal moments on their pages, from a queen’s remorse to a trans woman’s final farewell to her estranged parents.

Des Willie/Netflix; Eric Liebowitz/FX

 

  • 'The Crown' (Netflix)

    Season 3, Ep. 4: "Aberfan" by Peter Morgan

    Click the image below to see a larger version and Morgan's breakdown of the scene.

  • 'Pose' (FX)

    Season 2, Ep. 4: "Never Knew Love Like This Before" by Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy

    Click the image below to see a larger version and Mock's breakdown of the scene.

  • 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

    Season 2, Ep. 6: "On the Run" by Stefani Robinson

    Click the image below to see a larger version and Robinson's breakdown of the scene.

  • 'Unbelievable' (Netflix)

    Episode 102: By Susannah Grant

    Click the image below to see a larger version and Grant's breakdown of the scene.

