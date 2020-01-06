Writers Guild Awards: '1917,' 'Parasite,' 'Little Women' Among Film Nominees

The Writers Guild Awards on Monday revealed its nominees in the film categories, encompassing best original, adapted and documentary screenplay.

The 72nd annual WGA Awards is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at dual ceremonies to be held in Los Angeles and New York.

The nominations in the TV categories, along with those in new media, radio, news and promotional writing, were announced last month. The shows up for best drama series are The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Mindhunter, Succession and Watchmen. Vying for best comedy series honors are Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, PEN15, Russian Doll and Veep, nominated for its final season.

The list of film nominees announced Monday follows.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures

Booksmart, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing

Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate

Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures

The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix

Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features

The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films