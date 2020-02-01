WGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards began their ceremonies Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by Ana Gasteyer, and the Edison Ballroom in New York, hosted by John Fugelsang.

Two of the biggest awards were handed out at the start of the evening: original and adapted screenplay. Original screenplay went to Parasite, beating out 1917, Booksmart, Knives Out and Marriage Story. The prize for adapted screenplay went to Jojo Rabbit over A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Irishman, Joker and Little Women.

On the television side, drama series nominees are The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Mindhunter, Succession and Watchmen. In the comedy category, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, PEN15, Russian Doll and Veep are competing for the honor.

A list of winners, updating live, follows.