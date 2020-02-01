WGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The dual ceremonies are taking place in Los Angeles and New York.
The 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards began their ceremonies Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by Ana Gasteyer, and the Edison Ballroom in New York, hosted by John Fugelsang.
Two of the biggest awards were handed out at the start of the evening: original and adapted screenplay. Original screenplay went to Parasite, beating out 1917, Booksmart, Knives Out and Marriage Story. The prize for adapted screenplay went to Jojo Rabbit over A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Irishman, Joker and Little Women.
On the television side, drama series nominees are The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Mindhunter, Succession and Watchmen. In the comedy category, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, PEN15, Russian Doll and Veep are competing for the honor.
A list of winners, updating live, follows.
-
Original Screenplay
Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon (WINNER)
1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures
Booksmart, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing
Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate
Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix
-
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight (WINNER)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures
The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix
Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures
Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures
-
Documentary Screenplay
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films (WINNER)
Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment
Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films
Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features
The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films
-
Drama Series
The Crown, Written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan; Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacy Heldrich, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu
Mindhunter, Written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, Ruby Rae Spiegel; Netflix
Succession, Written byJesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO
Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
-
Comedy Series
Barry, Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO (WINNER)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Written by Katherine Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Dan Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Jordan Temple; Prime Video
PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
Veep, Written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O'Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, Leila Strachan; HBO
-
New Series
Dead To Me, Written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin, Abe Sylvia; Netflix
PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms,Taika Waititi; FX Networks
-
Original Long Form
Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin; HBO (WINNER)
The Terror: Infamy, Written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost, Alexander Woo; AMC
Togo, Written by Tom Flynn; Disney+
True Detective, Written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch, Nic Pizzolatto; HBO
-
Adapted Long Form
Fosse/Verdon, Written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson, Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson; FX Networks (WINNER)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Written by Vince Gilligan; Netflix
The Loudest Voice, Written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, Jennifer Stahl, Based on the Book The Loudest Voice in the Room and the New York Magazine Articles by Gabriel Sherman; Showtime
Unbelievable, Written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Based on the Pro Publica & The Marshall Project article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and This American Life radio episode “Anatomy of Doubt;” Netflix
-
Original Short Form Media
Special, Written by Ryan O’Connell; Netflix (WINNER)
After Forever, Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas; Prime Video
-
Animation
"Thanksgiving of Horror" (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Vebber; Fox (WINNER)
"Bed, Bob & Beyond" (Bob's Burgers), Written by Kelvin Yu; Fox
"The Gene Mile" (Bob's Burgers), Written by Steven Davis; Fox
"Go Big or Go Homer" (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink; Fox
"A Horse Walks Into A Rehab" (BoJack Horseman), Written by Elijah Aron; Netflix
"Livin' La Pura Vida" (The Simpsons), Written by Brian Kelley; Fox
-
Episodic Drama
"Tern Haven" (Succession), Written by Will Tracy; HBO (WINNER)
"407 Proxy Authentication Required" (Mr. Robot), Written by Sam Esmail; USA Network
"A Good Man is Hard to Find" (Ray Donovan), Written by Joshua Marston; Showtime
"Mirror Mirror" (The OA), Written by Dominic Orlando &Claire Kiechel; Netflix
"Moondust" (The Crown), Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix
"Our Little Island Girl" (This Is Us), Written by Eboni Freeman; NBC
-
Episodic Comedy
"Pilot" (Dead to Me), Written by Liz Feldman; Netflix (WINNER)
"Here's Where We Get Off" (Orange Is the New Black), Written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix
"It's Comedy or Cabbage" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino; Prime Video
"Nice Knowing You" (Living With Yourself), Written by Timothy Greenberg; Netflix
"The Stinker Thinker" (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Written by Robert F. Funke & Matt Lutsky; Showtime
"Veep" (Veep), Written by David Mandel; HBO
-
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien; Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Stephen Kutner, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Head Writer: Melinda Taub; Writing Supervised by: Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg; Writers: Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by: Allison Silverman; TBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner; Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O'Brian, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit; NBC Universal
The Late Late Show with James Corden, Head Writers: Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel; Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamb, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi; Writers: Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux; CBS
-
Comedy/Variety Specials
Desi Lydic: Abroad, Written by Devin Delliquanti, Lauren Sarver Means; Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2, Head Writer: Melinda Taub; Writing Supervised by: Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg; Writers: Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi; Special Material by: Allison Silverman; TBS
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019, Head Writers: Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel; Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
Ramy Youssef: Feelings, Written by: Ramy Youssef; HBO
-
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Writers: Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris, Allison Silverman; truTV
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix
Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Supervising; Writers: Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker; Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz; Writers: James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan Licata, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Simon Rich, Josh Patten, Jasmin Pierce, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang; NBC Universal
-
Quiz and Audience Participation
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, Head Writer: Bret Calvert; Writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo; Nickelodeon (WINNER)
Hollywood Game Night, Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC
Jeopardy!, Writers: Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse; ABC
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Head Writer: Stephen Melcher; Writers: Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter; Disney/ABC Syndication
-
Daytime Drama
The Young and the Restless, Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS (WINNER)
Days of Our Lives, Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Betsy Snyder, Katie Schock; NBC Universal
General Hospital, Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten Associate; Head Writers: Anna T. Cascio, Dan O’Connor; Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC
-
Children's Episodic and Specials
"Remember Black Elvis?" (Family Reunion), Written by Howard Jordan, Jr.; Netflix (WINNER)
"It's Just… Weird" (Alexa & Katie), Written by Romi Barta; Netflix
"Remember How This All Started?" (Family Reunion), Written by Meg DeLoatch; Netflix
"Stupid Binder" (Alexa & Katie), Written by Nancy Cohen; Netflix
"Time to Make... My Move" (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach; Netflix
-
Documentary Script - Current Events
"Coal's Deadly Dust" (Frontline), Written by: Elaine McMillion Sheldon; PBS
"The Mueller Investigation" (Frontline), Written by: Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS
"Trump's Trade War" (Frontline), Written by: Rick Young; PBS
-
Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events
"Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky" (American Experience), Written by: Robert Stone; PBS
"Right To Fail" (Frontline), Written by: Tom Jennings; PBS
"Supreme Revenge" (Frontline), Written by: Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS
-
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
"Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton" (Special Edition of the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell), Written by: Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer; CBS News (WINNER)
-
News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
"Fly Like An Eagle" (60 Minutes), Written by: Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News (WINNER)
"Atlanta, EP. 3" (A King's Place), Written by: Jessica Moulite; TheRoot.com
"'Tis the Season: Here's How Jesus Became So Widely Accepted as White," Written by: Joon Chung, Felice León, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com
"Toxic Water Crisis Still This Haunts New York Town," Written by: Lena Jackson; HuffPost.com
-
Digital News
"A Gridiron of Their Own," Written by Kelsey McKinney; Deadspin.com
"Stories About My Brother," Written by Prachi Gupta; Jezebel.com
-
Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
"CBS News on the Hour with Norah O'Donnell - El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio - Communities in Mourning," Written by James Hutton; CBS News Radio
"Hail and Farewell: Remembering Some Headline Makers," Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
"World News This Week, August 9, 2019," Written by Stephanie Pawlowskiand Jim Ryan; ABC NewsRadio
"World News This Week, September 13, 2019," Written by Joan B. Harris; ABC News Radio
-
Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary
"The Enduring Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis," Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
"Woodstock: Back to the Garden," Written by Gail Lee, CBS News Radio
-
On-Air Promotion (Radio or Television)
"Star Trek: Picard" and "All Rise Promos," Written by Jessica Katzenstein; CBS (WINNER)
"CBS Promos," Written by Molly Neylan; CBS
"Star. Kill. Evil. FBI.," Written by Ralph Buado; CBS
Due to an error in the WGA nominees list, a previous version of this story was missing one of the Late Late Show head writers, Lauren Greenberg.