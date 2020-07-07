Writers on 'The Morning Show,' 'Succession' and 4 More Shows on Creating a "Talent Cocktail" With Staffers

FILLING THE ROOM Smith was pregnant with twins when she sold her comic retelling of Emily Dickinson's early years to Apple TV+ in October 2017. "It was kind of a race against the clock," Smith says. "I was going to have these babies in April, so I needed to get the whole season written before then." Because of that tight schedule, Smith staffed the room with people she "already had a shorthand with." She adds, "I had been incubating the idea for the show for about four years at that point. I knew what the show was going to look like, and the tone, and I really wanted to find comrades who got my sensibility and supported me as an artist."

A WORK IN PROGRESS Dickinson is based on the iconic poet's personal life, and Smith says recontextualizing her story — and the historical period in which she lived — was where the fun parts of the writing process took place. "We have a catchphrase in our room: 'Dark Fact,' " Smith says. "Dark Fact: They didn't have a toilet, you know? We love a dark fact, and have an appetite for finding them and building stories around them." Considering the era in which Dickinson actually lived, there was plenty of material to pull from without making it up entirely out of thin air. "I'm always trying to translate those facts into the modern experience," says Smith.

GETTING AROUND THE BLOCK Because Apple was new to television production, and thus willing to experiment with style and tone in ways a traditional network might not, Smith (The Newsroom, The Affair) found the initial freedom to be a little scary. "When I first created the room, I was in the mind-set of this being a half-hour show, and needing to break 'comedy' stories," she says. But Apple's executives didn't want the broad comedy version of Dickinson — the pilot was a mixture of comic and dark themes, and the latter was what hooked them initially. "It was so liberating for me to hear that they wanted the show that I want," Smith says, acknowledging that she had already developed a much broader version of the first season before scrapping much of it. Instead, she came in with the major plot points she wanted to hit, and the collaboration in the room allowed the characters to navigate those stories more organically.

CREATIVE FUEL Because Smith was pregnant during the first season of the writers room she'd assembled, it "interfered with my capacity as an absolutely professional coffee addict." But Smith's wasn't the only pregnancy during Dickinson's gestation period; writer Rachel Axler was also pregnant at the time. "She had the same due date even," Smith says. "It was a room of maybe six writers, and we were growing three babies. So fertile." On one very hot day without air conditioning, Axler fainted into the showrunner's arms. "One of the other writers called the paramedics," Smith says with a laugh as she recalls the moment when both her leadership skills and her maternal instincts kicked in. In the middle of the chaos, Smith shouted for a protein bar. "All she needed was a protein bar! And she ate one and was absolutely fine."