Young Hollywood 2019: Top 30 Stars Under Age 18

Ziegler's creative partnership with Sia — dancing in several of her videos — has expanded to include a starring role in the singer's directorial debut, Music, about a teen with autism. "I'm so honored that I got to represent and play this role," says Ziegler. When the Dance Moms breakout (she has 13 million Instagram followers) isn't touring with her sister, Mackenzie, she has found time to shoot Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, where she'll get to show off her moves as a member of the Jets. "Dance is obviously my No. 1 passion," she says, "but I am really, really loving acting."

TV show that made me want to act "Hannah Montana. When I was little, I was inspired by the fact that she could sing and act and dance, as well."

My parents always tell me to … "Make my bed."

My most ridiculous fan interaction “A fan once came to our meet-and-greet in London and fainted when she saw us. She had to get taken away in an ambulance.”

I've been most starstruck by ... "RuPaul. It was 6 a.m. and we had to say, 'Good morning, America' together on Good Morning America, and it was the best 20 seconds of my life."

Favorite thing to do in my trailer on-set ... "Watch YouTube videos from NikkieTutorials. She’s my favorite beauty guru."

I wish I were old enough to … "Get a tattoo."

