Zendaya's Euphoric Looks: Stylist Shares Secrets Behind Her Red Carpet Fashion

To celebrate her new Lancôme fragrance, Idôle, Zendaya wore a Georges Hobeika sleeveless blush pink gown July 2 in Paris. "This look was inspired by the actual perfume bottle for Idôle, which is really incredible and beautiful and sleek and sophisticated, so we wanted to mimic that in her," says Roach. She complemented the gown with timeless triplehoop diamond earrings from Chopard.

