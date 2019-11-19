Zendaya's Euphoric Looks: Stylist Shares Secrets Behind Her Red Carpet Fashion
Law Roach talks to The Hollywood Reporter about the actress' versatile range, from classic to campy.
-
Woman in Red
The Euphoria star hosted the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women In Hollywood event at Soho House on Feb. 21 wearing a glamorous red gown from Alexis Mabille. The dress featured a romantic bow that draped over her shoulders with a lace skirt and matching sheer tulle. That night, she was announced as Lancôme’s newest global ambassador. "There’s something about a woman in red that has traditionally spoken to us visually," Law Roach tells THR.
-
That '70s Vibe
The 23-year-old actress and singer, who partnered with Tommy Hilfiger for a Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection, wore her own creation to the Sept. 5 Fashion Media Awards. The velvet maroon suit and polka-dot pussy bow blouse was topped off with zebra hoop earrings from Jacob and Co. "If you [look at] a close-up, the earrings were the exact same color as the suit," says the image architect.
-
Green Goddess
Her custom Vera Wang emerald dress adorned with a corset and thigh-exposing slit was a showstopper Sept. 22 at the Emmys. Says Roach of the visible bodice supports: "We took something that would’ve normally been inside the dress that the world wouldn’t have been able to see and showcased that." He especially loves that her hair was red, a classic combination with an emerald gown. "For us, it was beautiful to make sure that a black girl was a part of that [classic] narrative," he says.
-
Floral Fixation
Zendaya did a costume change after the Emmys for the HBO afterparty, sporting a strapless floral Alexandre Vauthier gown with a matching train. "It’s couture, and the dress was heavy [with] a long train, so it wasn’t per se comfortable as it was beautiful. Because of how beautiful it was — that’s the reason why we chose to wear it," says Roach.
-
Campy Cinderella
For the May 6 Met Gala, Zendaya referenced her Disney roots as she dressed as a 2019 Cinderella — with Roach attending as her fairy godmother. The custom Tommy Hilfiger ballroom gown in ice blue featured an animated element to the skirt that was operated by remote control. “It was more machine than anything else. It was amazing!” Roach tells THR. The look was intended to "pay homage to this Disney girl who has evolved and who was moving into a new part of her career, a new chapter of her life."
-
Spidey (Fashion) Sense
At the June 26 premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya, who plays Peter Parker’s romantic interest in the film, channeled the superhero in a geometric red and black Armani gown. "I think my caption for that post was, ‘If Spider-Man were a girl, this would be her Spidey suit or her uniform,' " says Roach.
-
Layers of Power
At the Oct. 14 Elle Women in Hollywood gala, Zendaya showed off a new way to wear the power suit: layers on layers on layers. The look from Peter Do’s 2020 collection features five matching gray separates. "The way it was designed, you could have worn it all together, which she did, or it could have been taken apart or deconstructed," says Law. "I just thought it was really incredible together."
-
Pretty in Pink
To celebrate her new Lancôme fragrance, Idôle, Zendaya wore a Georges Hobeika sleeveless blush pink gown July 2 in Paris. "This look was inspired by the actual perfume bottle for Idôle, which is really incredible and beautiful and sleek and sophisticated, so we wanted to mimic that in her," says Roach. She complemented the gown with timeless triplehoop diamond earrings from Chopard.
This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.