'The 100' to End With Season 7 on The CW

The 100's upcoming seventh season will be its last.

Creator Jason Rothenberg made the announcement Sunday on Twitter: "With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"

The CW confirmed Rothenberg's statement Sunday during its time at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

"Jason Rothenberg has said to us a number of times that he wanted to end with the seventh season. He has other ideas he wants to do and thought this was the right way to go," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said Sunday. "We've been very good about listening to showrunner creators about when it's the right time to end the series."



The Warner Bros. TV-produced series secured an early renewal for a seventh season ahead of its current sixth cycle.



The final season announcement means The 100 will join Supernatural and Arrow as shows ending during the 2019-2020 broadcast season on The CW. Those three shows end after the network parted ways with Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie during the 2018-2019 season.