'The 100' Prequel Nabs Pilot Order at The CW

The 100 may live beyond its final season.

The CW is re-teaming with creator and showrunner Jason Rothenberg for a prequel series to his post-apocalyptic drama. The younger-skewing broadcast network has handed out a pilot order for the drama, which will air as a planted episode in The 100's seventh and final season.

The untitled drama is set 97 years before the events of The 100 and starts with the end of the world and a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth. It follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society out of the ashes of what came before.

Rothenberg will pen the script and exec produce alongside (The 100 producers) Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The drama will be a co-production between Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, the two outlets who together co-own The CW.



That The 100 would continue with a prequel comes as little surprise as Rotenberg had been talking about it for the past three years after he revealed plans to pen a prequel novel for Alloy, which published Kass Morgan's original books that inspired the show.

The seventh and final season of The 100 will launch in 2020.

The 100 is the latest CW series ending this season that is being used for a potential spinoff. DC Comics entry Arrow is also getting a female-led spinoff that's in the works at the network. That untitled drama, starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, will also air as a planted episode of Arrow's 10-episode final season. Meanwhile, there are no plans for Supernatural — the network's last remaining tie to the former WB Network — to continue on with a spinoff after multiple previous attempts fizzled.

Deadline first reported the news.



