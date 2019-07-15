TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Leads, '$100,000 Pyramid' Tops 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Sunday marks the first time in three years that 'Pyramid' has drawn a better 18-49 rating than its lead-in.

Big Brother finished on top of Sunday's adults 18-49 ratings, and ABC's $100,000 Pyramid topped lead-in Celebrity Family Feud for the first time in several years.

CBS' Big Brother scored a 1.0 among adults 18-49 and was the only show to reach that mark in primetime. It was even with last week in the demo, as were Instinct (0.3) and The Good Fight (0.2). Big Brother was also steady in viewers with 4.29 million, while both Instinct (3.58 million) and The Good Fight (3.08 million) improved on last week. 60 Minutes was the evening's most-watched show with 6.23 million viewers.

The $100,000 Pyramid was second in adults 18-49 for the night with 0.8, edging the 0.7s for fellow ABC game shows Celebrity Family Feud and To Tell the Truth. The last time Pyramid built on an original episode of its lead-in was July 2016, just a few weeks after it debuted.

The consistent performance across the three-hour game show block also helped ABC capture the nightly lead in the 18-49 demo.

Fox's What Just Happened??! ticked up a little to 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 741,000 viewers, vs. 0.2 and 636,000 a week ago. The CW's Burden of Truth was consistent with a 0.1 and 512,000 viewers.

ABC's 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic was good enough to lead the night, beating out the 0.5 for CBS. A night of reruns on NBC averaged 0.4. Fox, Telemundo and Univision all came in at 0.3 and The CW at 0.1.

