11 'Star Trek: Picard' Easter Eggs as Season One Nears the End

[This story contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard, season one, episode nine.]

"Brace yourselves!"

Picard's warning to Rios and the rest of his crew might as well have been directed at us as "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1" — the penultimate hour of Star Trek: Picard's first season, an episode that packs a considerable amount of plot twists and revelations into its run time.

As Picard finally arrives at Coppelius, the homeworld of the advanced synthetic android Soji (Isa Briones), the retired admiral's season-long journey — and reason for going back into space after an almost 20-year absence — pays off with more Soji-looking androids, their Spock-inspired ways, and a surprise appearance by a new relative of Data's. (Honestly, I'll believe a colony full of space flower-using androids is possible before we'll ever believe that Soji's favorite meal of french fries dipped in peppermint ice cream is a thing.)

In between all that are, yup, you guessed it, lots of Easter eggs. Here are the essential ones our tricorders picked up:

1. A chroniton field is referenced at the top of this episode, which is fitting given that the subatomic particles are what Romulan cloaking devices produce (see the Star Trek: The Next Generation season six episode "The Next Phase"). The Borg also used chroniton fields to help mitigate the hull stress caused by traveling via transwarp conduit like the one Rios' ship uses to get to its destination.

2. Seatbelts on the bridge of the La Sirena (aka "The Mermaid") are deployed similarly to those seen on the bridges of the Enterprise in Star Trek: Nemesis and Star Trek Into Darkness, respectively.

3. When the Borg Cube piloted by Seven (Jeri Ryan) emerges from the transwarp conduit, we can glimpse the space where seemingly a Borg sphere — like the one seen in Star Trek: First Contact — would be housed and launched from.

4. Agnes finds an old tricorder (albeit one with a design new to us) in a med-kit; the latter also houses a TNG era hypospray and DermaGel.

5. 3D chess at Coppelius Station (sp), or as Raffi calls it, "Synthville."

6. Soji's home, with the center of town populated by various sets of identical twin androids, gives off some serious "I, Mudd" vibes from Season 2 of The Original Series. In this classic Trek episode, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and crew encounter sets of synthetics in the service of con man Harry Mudd.

7. Another "mad scientist" Soong is introduced, in a way that ret-cons all we know about Data: Dr. Alton Inigo Soong. And, like all Soongs, this one is also played by Brent Spiner. Alton is the biological son of Data's creator, Dr. Noonien Soong, and the half-brother to Data.

8. Sutra (also Isa Briones) is the twin sister of Jana, the late synth Rios encountered years ago when he served in Starfleet. She is seen here, like most of Alton and the late Bruce Maddox's androids, with both skin pigment and eyes similar to Lt. Cmdr. Data's.

9. Sutra's fascination with Vulcan culture brings about her use of the mind meld and Alton name-dropping Surak — Vulcan's most important philosopher — first seen in The Original Series season three episode, "The Savage Curtain."

10. Agnes gets very chummy with Spot 2, an android copy (because reasons) of Data's cat from TNG.

1. Dollars-to-donuts this is likely a coincidence, but the tool Raffi is given to help repair Rios' ship looks similar in shape to the recording device a reporter uses on the bridge of the Enterprise-B in the opening scenes of Star Trek: Generations.