This Week in TV: '13 Reasons Why' Ends, 'Dirty John' Returns

The finale of Netflix's 'Fuller House' and the debut of HBO's 'I May Destroy You' are on the calendar for the week of June 1.

One of Netflix's flagship young-adult series ends its run in the week of June 1, as does one of its longer-running series revivals. Several other streaming shows make their debuts in the week, and a breakout cable anthology returns for its second season.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

After four seasons, several mysteries and a sizable controversy over its depiction of a suicide in its first season — a scene that was eventually removed from the show — Netflix's 13 Reasons Why debuts its fourth and final season on Friday.

The final run will feature the core cast's graduation from Liberty High, as well as a lot of tension as the secret behind Bryce Walker's death in season three threatens to be revealed. Gary Sinise also joins the cast as a therapist who's assessing Clay's (Dylan Minnette) mental health.

Also on streaming …

Also coming to an end on Netflix this week, with far less on-screen angst, is Fuller House (Tuesday). CBS All Access' The Thomas John Experience (Thursday) follows the psychic medium. Docuseries Dear … (Friday, Apple TV+) profiles celebrities via letters from people influenced by their work. Hulu's documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Friday) centers on the hip-hop collective that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda. A new season of Queer Eye (Friday, Netflix) sends the Fab 5 to Philadelphia.

On cable …

Returning: Season two of Dirty John gets a new home, shifting from Bravo to USA, and a new case: The anthology delves into the lives and extremely acrimonious divorce between a seemingly model couple, Betty and Dan Broderick. Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star; it premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Also returning: New seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean (9 p.m. Monday, Bravo), RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (8 p.m. Friday, VH1) and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (10 p.m. June 7, Nat Geo).

New: Chewing Gum creator and star Michaela Coel takes a more dramatic turn in her new series I May Destroy You (10:30 p.m. June 7, HBO). She plays a young Londoner whose carefree life is turned upside down when her drink is spiked during a night out.

New-ish: HGTV finds a way to bring fresh life to one of its longest-running shows with House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (10 p.m. Tuesday). True to its name, it will feature comics commenting on old episodes of the series.

On broadcast …

Special: Iconic: TLC (8 p.m. Monday, The CW) features several artists performing covers of the mega-selling R&B group, with Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas offering their thoughts via video chat. At the end of the hour, TLC will select one artist to perform with them for a finale. Jordin Sparks hosts.

Finales: The season ends for The Baker and the Beauty (10 p.m. Monday, ABC), Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday, The CW) and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (8 p.m. Thursday, ABC).

In case you missed it …

The first season of Hulu's Ramy won near-universal praise from critics and an unexpected Golden Globe for co-creator and star Ramy Youssef. Season two, THR critic Inkoo Kang writes, might be more "polarizing" as Youssef takes his on-screen character to a more antiheroic place, "but it's also hard to fault a bold showrunner like Youssef for taking as many big swings as he does here." Both seasons are streaming on Hulu.