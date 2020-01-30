15 'Star Trek: Picard' Easter Eggs From Episode 2

One shot, in particular, raises a lot of questions about this galaxy.

[This story contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard, season one, episode two]

Another new episode of Star Trek: Picard, another generous collection of Easter Eggs to keep fans busy.

“Maps and Legends” greatly expands upon the storyline sparked by the premiere episode’s final shot — a Borg cube occupied by Romulans and their work force. The episode also fleshes out the events that lead to Picard’s early/forced retirement from Starfleet, specifically how rogue androids — known as Synthetics — destroyed an iconic shipyard from Star Trek and, along with it, any chance for Romulan refugees finding a home within the Federation.

Whatever shady business the Romulans are conducting on their recently acquired Borg vessel — AKA The Artifact — appears to be tethered to the massacre on Mars. In doing so, Picard piled on the callbacks to both Picard and Star Trek’s past. Here are the episode’s most notable Easter Eggs:

— The episode opens on Mars’ Utopia Planitia Shipyards, outside of which is a shuttle taking off that resembles the same design as one from Star Trek: Nemesis that transported Picard’s ATV vehicle, The Argo.

— “Maps and Legends” has a shipyard worker reveal that her and her skeleton crew are forced to work on First Contact day, which means their fateful day occurs on April 5. In the feature film Star Trek: First Contact, Picard famously traveled back in time to April 4, 2063 to stop the Borg from preventing First Contact from ever happening. That also means that the massacre on Mars that lead to Picard ending his association with Starfleet happened on the same day Starfleet was essentially born.

— The Synth F-8 (Fate, get it?) has skin tone and eye color similar to that of Lt. Cmdr. Data (Brent Spiner), the latter clearly being the inspiration for this primitive android worker that pulled a Blade Runner and took out his human colleagues.

— The Romulan’s secret police, the Tal Shiar, get name dropped several times throughout the episode. Fans were first introduced to this mysterious organization in The Next Generation sixth season episode, “Face of the Enemy.”

— Picard’s investigation of the late Dahj’s (Isa Briones) apartment has some very “space Matlock” vibes to it, which could be a nod to Picard’s holodeck exploits as his favorite fictional private detective, Dixon Hill.

— While aboard the Romulan’s Borg cube, which seems to be their new temporary home, we glimpse Borg alcoves (which are essentially recharging stations) that are callbacks to those first seen in the First Contact feature film.

— Dr. Moritz Benyune (David Paymer) is the doctor from Picard’s days from commanding the Stargazer. The doctor makes a house call to inform Picard of a med scan regarding “a little abnormality in the parietal lobe.” This issue is a nod to the syndrome Picard suffers from in the future timeline from the TNG series finale, “All Good Things…” Like in “All Good Things…”, whatever the prognosis -- few are treatable and “all end the same way,” putting Picard’s mission -- and his health -- on a ticking clock.

— Picard’s trip to Starfleet HQ includes a blink-and-you miss-it cameo from a familiar alien species. As Picard first arrives, in the background of the main courtyard area, an Andorian officer walks behind Picard.

— Above Picard in the lobby of Starfleet HQ, holograms of two iconic starship designs are projected: They appear to be Pike’s Enterprise from Discovery and Picard’s Enterprise-D.

— Picard announces to a young officer at the front desk that he has a meeting with the “C-in-C,” a term fans first heard in 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

— “How dare you lecture me?!” This line, uttered by an Admiral during Picard’s showdown with her in her office, appears to be a wink at a similar scene in the 1994 Paramount movie, Clear and Present Danger. This exact same line was uttered during a similar intense argument between Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan and the President of the United States. (Even more fitting, the actor playing the admiral, Ann Magnuson, had a supporting role in Danger.)

— The Issac Asimov book The Complete Robot that Alison Pill’s Dr. Jurati reads in Picard’s study is a fitting nod to the author, giving that his famous “Three Laws of Robotics” apply to the show’s overarching android plot.

— Now, this next one could just be a “cool shot,” but our gut tells us it is instead a deep cut. There is a great shot of Picard, standing before his fireplace, reflected in a clock along with the fire keeping him warm. That appears to be a nod to a famous line of dialogue from Star Trek: Generations — “Time is the fire in which we burn.”

— On the duplicitous/villainous Vulcan Commodore’s desk, we can see the Vulcan IDIC, a symbol from Vulcan philosophy.

— Rafi, played by Michelle Hurd, has a homestead located in Vasquez Rocks, a popular southern California locale home to many an episode of Star Trek over the years — most memorably The Original Series’ “Arena” (Kirk vs. Gorn). However, this is the first time the location was officially ID’d before in-canon, which raises A LOT of continuity questions. (For example, what are we to make of all the alien worlds where previous episodes were set at a location that exists on Earth?)

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream every Thursday on CBS All Access.