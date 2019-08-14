'2 Dope Queens' Star Phoebe Robinson Lands Comedy Central Interview Show

The comedian will star in and executive produce a half-hour interview show for the cable network.

Comedian and 2 Dope Queens star Phoebe Robinson is headed to Comedy Central.

Robinson is set to star in and executive produce an interview series for the Viacom-CBS owned cable network, which has ordered 10 episodes. The untitled show is the first project from her recently formed production company, Tiny Reparations.

The series will feature one-on-one interviews and "unique experience" with pop culture luminaries. Robinson, who describes herself as a workaholic who usually works from home, will leave the house and meet the people she's admired from afar.

"This show will hit that sweet spot between educational and charmingly ignorant," said Robinson. "Who doesn’t love that? Well, all older black people who struggled and marched for my rights. But besides that, everyone else does!"

Robinson has an overall deal at ABC Studios; sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the Comedy Central show was in the works before her ABC pact was finalized and thus falls outside it.

"Phoebe is everything we look for in a creative partner. She's hilarious, brilliant, relatable and not afraid to be provocative," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central. "This unique format is the perfect vehicle for her, as she gets some of today's most fascinating people to show us a new side of themselves, while we also get to spend more time with the incredibly compelling Phoebe. We're fortunate to be working with her on this series and can't wait to get started."

Robinson co-hosted the iTunes-topping podcast 2 Dope Queens with Jessica Williams, which spawned a short-run comedy series on HBO. The podcast ended in November 2018. She's also a best-selling author (You Can't Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain) and hosts a solo podcast called Sooo Many White Guys. On screen, she's appeared in What Men Want, TBS' Search Party and Amazon's I Love Dick.

Robinson will executive produce the interview series with Michael Davies of series producer Embassy Row (Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee).

Robinson's show will be the latest addition to Comedy Central's talk and unscripted lineup that includes flagship The Daily Show, the recently launched Lights Out With David Spade, The Jim Jefferies Show, Tosh.0 and the upcoming Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik.