Emmys: Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold to Announce Nominations

Now that the first round of voting has ended, the Television Academy is getting the last of its ducks in a row for the upcoming nominations announcement. Actors Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold are set to deliver the good news (for some) on July 12.

The pair, who’ll be joined by Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, respectively represent last year’s big winner (Wiley, a Handmaid’s Tale star and 2017 supporting actress nominee) and a promotional plug for this year’s Emmy broadcaster (Eggold stars in NBC fall drama New Amsterdam). “It has been another exceptional year in television marked by extraordinary storytelling from a wealth of diverse and innovative content creators,” said Washington. “We are pleased to have these two talented performers join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees and to celebrate television excellence.”

Nomination voting for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards ended on Monday night. The names of the people and series that came out on top will be delivered from the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center at the not-too-early hour of 8:30 p.m. PT.

A full month of sure-to-be excessive “for your consideration” adds will pass before awards-round voting begins on Aug. 13. Ballots are set to close on Sept. 27. The Emmys themselves, which will be hosted by Saturday Night Live writer-performers Michael Che and Colin Jost, are set for Sept. 17 on NBC.