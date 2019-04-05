ATX TV Festival Adds 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Drunk History' to Season 8 Lineup (Exclusive)

HBO's 'Vice News Tonight' will also be part of the annual event in Austin.

The lineup for the eighth ATX Television Festival continues to grow.

The annual gathering for TV fans and industry pros in Austin has added panels for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Comedy Central's Drunk History and HBO's Vice News Tonight. Previously announced sessions also have additional panelists.

Fear the Walking Dead, which opens its fifth season on June 2 and films in central Texas, will hold an advance screening of its second episode at the festival. A Q&A with producers and cast members will follow.

Drunk History creator, executive producer and host Derek Waters will return to the festival for a conversation about the series, which has aired six seasons on Comedy Central. He'll be joined by "special guests" to be announced later.

The Vice News Tonight panel will feature Vice News executive vp Josh Tyrangiel and the show's climate correspondent, Arielle Duhaime-Ross, discussing how Vice News tries to engage young viewers, the mechanics of reaching a youth audience and ways other networks can try to do the same.

Additionally, Legacies creator Julie Plec will join Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) for "Grief and the Messiness of Loss," a panel about how TV series portray grieving; and Vida writers Jenniffer Gomez and Gladys Rodriguez will join showrunner Tanya Saracho for a panel about how the Starz series' all-Latinx writers room approaches storytelling.

The ATX TV Festival runs from June 6-9 in Austin.