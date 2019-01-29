SAG Awards Hit Multiyear Low as Awards-Show Ratings Slump Continues

Sunday's telecast on TNT and TBS delivers the lowest demo numbers for the SAG ceremony in at least eight years.

The ratings funk for awards shows continued with the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The TNT-TBS telecast Sunday was essentially even with the 2018 awards in total viewers, but its demographic numbers were the lowest since at least 2011. The total audience also did not bounce back any after last year's ceremony aired opposite a heavily watched NFL playoff game.

The SAG Awards averaged 2.68 million viewers (1.51 million TNT, 1.17 million on TBS), basically even with the 2.71 million for the 2018 honors, which had the NFC Championship game on Fox as competition. In every key demographic, however, the show had its lowest ratings this decade.

The awards' 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 was down 22 percent year to year and 12 percent behind the previous low of 0.68 in 2016 (when the awards aired on a Saturday). The SAG Awards also dropped 19 percent in adults 25-54 (0.96 to 0.78) and 31 percent in adults 18-34 (0.61 to 0.42).

The 2017 SAG Awards, which aired opposite the NFL's Pro Bowl (a sizable draw but nowhere near what the playoffs deliver), averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo.

The declines for the SAG Awards continue a trend of awards shows shedding audiences at double-digit rates. The 2018 Grammys, Oscars and Emmys all hit all-time ratings lows. The 2019 Golden Globes bucked the trend, improving a little in the 18-49 demo while holding fairly steady in total viewers.

Other awards shows, including the most recent CMA Awards and American Music Awards, have also taken ratings hits.