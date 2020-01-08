ABC and TV Academy Set 2020 Emmy Awards Date

The show will air on the third Sunday in September.

ABC and the Television Academy have firmed plans for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduling the live telecast for Sunday, Sept. 20.

That means the Creative Arts ceremonies will take place over two consecutive nights the prior weekend, Sept. 12 and 13. Nominations for the 2020 Emmys will be announced Tuesday, July 14, with all hopeful series and projects having to air in the eligibility window between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. The TV Academy recently announced a few changes to the rules, including news of tightened criteria for voting members.

Again taking place in Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, the telecast will air live on both coasts. No host was announced, but the 2019 Emmys on Fox went hostless to dismal ratings returns. The show averaged a mere 6.9 million viewers, a 32 percent plunge from the previous year and a record for the least-watched in Emmy history.

The telecast will air on CBS in 2021, followed by NBC in 2022, before restarting the rotating wheel with Fox in 2023.