2020 Golden Globes Get Airdate on NBC

The annual honors from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will remain in early January.

The Golden Globe Awards will keep their spot as the first big awards show of the 2020 season.

NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday that the Golden Globes will air Jan. 5, 2020. As they have the past two years, the awards will air the first Sunday in January.

The 2020 show will be the second in a new eight-year deal that NBC and the HFPA signed in September. The show continues to be produced by Dick Clark Productions.

NBC has been the TV home of the Globes since 1993.

The 2019 Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, gave top honors to Green Book — the eventual Oscar winner for best picture — and Bohemian Rhapsody in the film awards; and The Americans, The Kominsky Method and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in TV. Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Carol Burnett was given the inaugural award for lifetime achievement in television, named after her.

The broadcast drew 18.61 million viewers, just shy of the 19 million logged for the 2018 awards, and a 5.2 rating in the key ad-sales demographic of adults 18-49. That was up from 5.0 in 2018.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.