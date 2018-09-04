20th Century Fox TV Ups 3 Execs to VP

Three executives at 20th Century Fox TV have been promoted to vp roles in the company.

Mariel Brooke has been named vp current programming for the studio. Chetan Dave has been upped to vp comedy development, and Jenna Dim will be vp drama development.

"Mariel is a smart, passionate executive who has become a star in the current department," said Jonathan Davis, president of creative affairs at 20th TV. Her fierce enthusiasm for our series and creators is boundless. Chet is the rare executive whose creative instincts are as strong as his entrepreneurial spirit. He is a tireless Brit with great taste and rich relationships with writers, talent, agents and executives. Jenna is an excellent executive who is fantastic at tracking down material which inspires our writers. And she's unrelenting in her dedication to helping them achieve their goals.

"All three of these talented executives have more than earned these promotions."

Brooke most recently served as director, current programming at the studio, overseeing shows including The Gifted, Fresh Off the Boat and Modern Family as well as 2018-19 freshmen The Cool Kids and Single Parents. The former Paramount TV development and current exec will report to senior vp current programming Carolyn Cassidy.

Dave was previously director, comedy development, working on ABC's Speechless and Fox newcomer Rel. He started at the studio as an assistant to Davis and prior to that was at UTA. He reports to Cheryl Dolins, senior vp comedy development.

As director, drama development, Dim worked on Fox dramas The Resident and The Gifted and the network's upcoming The Passage and is working on a broad range of projects for the coming development season. She's been at the studio since 2009 and will report to Chloe Dan, senior vp drama development.