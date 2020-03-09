'30 Rock' Bosses Reteam for Netflix Animated Comedy Series

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind 'Mulligan,' a half-hour about starting society over after an alien attack.

30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt bosses Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are returning to Netflix.

The duo has landed a 20-episode, straight-to-series order from the streamer for animated comedy Mulligan. The comedy explores what happens after an alien attack destroys the Earth and how what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch.

Sam Means, who worked with Carlock and Fey on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, NBC's Great News and 30 Rock, co-created the series alongside them. Fey will exec produce with Carlock, Means, 3 Arts' David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara.

The comedy hails from Universal Television, Fey's studio-based Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts and Bento Box Entertainment. The latter company, which is behind Fox's mega-hit Bob's Burgers, will handle animation for the series.

Mulligan brings Fey and Carlock (and Means) back to Netflix after their critical darling Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The trio are currently prepping the Kimmy interactive special for the streaming giant.

Fey and Carlock, meanwhile, are also writing and exec producing NBC's untitled L.A. mayor comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. The straight-to-series single-camera comedy is expected to premiere during the 2020-21 broadcast season and was originally conceived as a 30 Rock spinoff.

Mulligan is a rare animated comedy series for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios and a first for Fey and Carlock.

Mulligan joins a rapidly growing roster of animated shows at Netflix including two recently ordered Charlie and the Chocolate Factory limited series from Taika Waititi, Agent King, Big Mouth, Bone, Hoops, Inside Job, The Liberator, Midnight Gospel, Paradise PD, Q-Force and several others as streamers continue to mine the genre as hits like Family Guy and Rick and Morty overperform on such platforms.