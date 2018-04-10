A '30 Rock' Reboot? "There’s Definitely Been Talk," Star Jane Krakowski Says

30 Rock wrapped a successful, seven-season run on NBC in January 2013. Now, more than five years later, beloved sitcoms of the past are finding new life amid Hollywood's reboot frenzy — and Jane Krakowski is hoping Liz Lemon and the cast of TGS With Tracy Jordan are next in line.

"[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show," Krawkowski told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, while supporting 30 Rock creator and co-star Tina Fey at the opening night of Mean Girls on Broadway.

Although nothing is set in stone, the actress said that "there's definitely been talk and conversations" about the cast — which includes Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and Katrina Bowden — reuniting for more episodes. "I know it's something the fans would love and we would love," she added.

"We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we're ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes," Krakowski said of her time on the Emmy-winning series from Lorne Michaels. "We're still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing."

Krakowski would be particularly interested to see what her delightfully narcissistic character, Jenna Maroney, is up to in 2018. "Right now, [reboots are] the trend," she said. "And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock."

Earlier this month, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt spoke about the possibility of bringing back some of the network's legacy shows following the successful return of Will & Grace, which has already been renewed for two more seasons though 2020. In addition to Roseanne's massive return to ABC, broadcast's reboot craze includes the forthcoming modern iterations of CBS' Murphy Brown and Cagney & Lacey, the latter of which is in the pilot stage.

Greenblatt briefly mentioned bringing back 30 Rock during NBC's portion of the TCA summer press tour in August, telling a crowd of reporters: "I’d say to Tina, 'Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?' She’d say, 'I don’t know, maybe.'"

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's 12th annual Power Lawyers breakfast, Greenblatt said he could also see NBC reviving The Office — which is in development — and even The West Wing, the latter if busy creator Aaron Sorkin were free. When discussing the "reboot genre," however, he said the challenge is with the complicated nature of talent deals: "The actors want a lot more money than we're willing to pay them."

Until a 30 Rock reboot gets the green light, Krakowski told THR she is relishing working with Fey on the fourth season of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

"It's been so much fun to film this season. [My character], Jacqueline [Voorhees], is just living her life this year. She was #fakebusy for 20 years and how she's #realbusy and thrilled and proud of it," she said, adding that the upcoming season will feature more ensemble work with co-stars Ellie Kemper (Kimmy) and Tituss Burgess (Titus).

"Sometimes our storylines go in different ways and we're isolated for a little bit, and [now] we get to do our scenes with Ellie and Tituss, and we're all together in a lot of the them," Krakowski revealed. "I think that's fun for people to see because our characters come from such strong, different points of view and different demographics of culture."