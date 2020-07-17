TV Ratings: '30 Rock' Special Slumps

Blerg: The 30 Rock reunion/NBC upfront presentation that aired on NBC Thursday night didn't draw much of an audience. ABC's game shows were down as well, although the finale of Fox's Labor of Love ticked up a little.

The 30 Rock special, which doubled as a pitch to advertisers about NBCUniversal's portfolio — including the just-launched Peacock streaming platform — drew a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and about 2.5 million viewers in the fast national ratings. Those numbers may come down in the final ratings, as a number of NBC affiliates opted not to air the special.

By contrast, NBC's Parks and Recreation special in April drew same-day ratings of 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.67 million viewers. The 30 Rock special will run on several NBCUniversal cable channels Friday and is streaming on Peacock and NBC's digital platforms.

ABC's three game shows all scored season lows, although they were still strong enough to tie Univision for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime. Holey Moley drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.39 million viewers, followed by Don't (0.5, 2.66 million) and To Tell the Truth (0.4, 2.93 million).

The Labor of Love finale on Fox was up slightly week to week in total viewers with 976,000 and held steady at 0.2 in the demo. Celebrity Watch Party (1.39 million, 0.3) was also even with last week. The premiere of unscripted series Killer Camp posted a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and 520,000 viewers, in line with the same-day average for Burden of Truth in recent weeks. A repeat of Young Sheldon on CBS led the broadcast nets in total viewers with 4.1 million.

ABC and Univision tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging a 0.5 rating. CBS, Fox and NBC all scored 0.3s, followed by Telemundo, 0.2, and The CW, 0.1.

