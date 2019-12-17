50 Cent Sets Animated Superhero Series at Quibi

The show is based on the comic 'Trill League' and is co-created by 'South Park' and 'Disenchanted' veteran Jameel Saleem.

The shortform streamer has added the project to its lineup of more than 50 originals. The show from 3 Arts Entertainment, Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television and Lionsgate Television is co-created by South Park and Disenchanted veteran Jameel Saleem and Anthony Piper, author of the graphic novel.

"I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts," Jackson said Tuesday in a statement. "Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.

Trill League centers on a team of black superheroes who, in an era of social injustice and internet trolls, are tasked with saving the world from monsters, supervillains and haters of all kinds. The series will also satirize modern American society via its remixed rendition of favorite superheroes.

"As an artist and writer, I couldn’t be more excited to fulfill this lifelong dream of creating a world with voices which reflected the one I came from,” said Piper. “Working alongside my talented co-writer Jameel, as well as all of the partners involved (G-Unit, Lionsgate, Quibi, 3 Arts), this has been one of the dopest endeavors of my creative career.”

Added Saleem, “Writing a show about black superheroes is a dream come true for me and I couldn’t be luckier getting to do it with the brilliant Anthony Piper, who created this awesome world, and all the folks at G-Unit, Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Quibi. It’s going to be something special."

Jackson is also an executive producer of Power, which begins its final run of episodes on the Lionsgate-owned Starz in January. He also has a rich overall deal at Starz. Jackson is repped by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig.

Piper is repped by 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham. Saleem is with Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.

Quibi is set to launch in April. The mobile-targeted service will offer its shows in eight- to 10-minute segments, along with short daily news and sports programming. Users will pay $5 monthly for an ad-supported version or $8 a month for a version without ads.