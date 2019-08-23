'That '70s Show,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Veterans Set Sibling Comedy at Netflix

Greg and Jeff Schaffer are behind 'Brews Brothers,' about estranged brothers who run a brewery together.

Netflix has greenlit a comedy about two brothers — made by two brothers.

Greg Schaffer (That '70s Show, Lab Rats) and Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The League) are behind Brews Brothers, which the streamer has picked up for eight episodes. The show will center on Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg, Orange Is the New Black) and Adam Rodman (Mike Castle, Clipped), estranged siblings who find themselves running a brewery together.

Each one is a beer genius, but they couldn't be less alike in terms of brewing technique or personality. As Netflix puts it, "A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don't even make a full person."

The cast also includes Carmen Flood and Marques Ray (The Conners, Dr. Ken).

Greg Schaffer is writing and will be the showrunner on the series. He executive produces with Jeff Schaffer, Jonathan Stern (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) and Keith Quinn (Rob Riggle's Ski-Master Academy).

The Schaffer brothers both have sizable lists of TV credits, but Brews Brothers marks their first time working together on a series.

Brews Brothers will join a comedy slate on Netflix that includes GLOW, Dear White People, Grace and Frankie, The Ranch (which is entering its final season), Atypical, The Kominsky Method and sketch show I Think You Should Leave, among others. The streaming giant recently ordered multi-cam sitcom The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps, to series and also has Paul Rudd's Living With Yourself due to premiere in October.