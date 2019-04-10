'90 Day Fiance' Spinoffs, 'What Not to Wear' Revival Set at TLC

TLC will expand its 90 Day Fiancé franchise with a pair of new series in the summer, and after reviving Trading Spaces, it's bringing back another of its signature shows from the early 2000s, What Not to Wear.

The announcements came Wednesday as part of TLC parent company Discovery's upfront presentation. The cable conglomerate, which has unveiled a host of new projects in recent weeks, has also set a premiere date for HGTV's Christina on the Coast, a Flip or Flop spinoff starring the former Christina El Moussa (now Anstead).

The two new 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and The Family Chantel. The former, premiering in June, flips the premise of the original show by following a group of Americans who move abroad to be with the people they love, rather than people from other countries coming to the United States.

The Family Chantel, which debuts in July, will continue the story of 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel and Pedro and their families as they try to get past their differences — which began when Chantel introduced Pedro as having come to America on a student visa rather than as her fiancé — and come together.

The new What Not to Wear is set to launch in 2020. Like the original, which ran from 2003-13, the makeover show will help fashion-challenged people refresh their wardrobes and in turn their outlook on life. A companion HGTV series, What Not to Design, will do the same for unstylish homes. There's no word on hosts for either series yet.

Christina on the Coast is set to premiere May 23. It will follow Anstead as she expands her design business in Southern California and helps clients update their homes, as well as her engagement and marriage to Ant Anstead, the star of MotorTrend's Wheeler Dealers.

Among the other Discovery programming highlighted at the upfront:

- Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will be chief creative officers of a new Discovery-owned channel, set to launch in 2020 as a rebranding of DIY.

- Comedian Rob Riggle will host an adventure series on Discovery investigating some of the world's greatest mysteries.

- Lupita Nyong'o will narrate Discovery's wildlife documentary series Serengeti.

- Horror icon Robert Englund will host Shadows of History on Travel Channel.