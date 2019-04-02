TV Ratings: '911' Tops Series-Low 'American Idol,' Closes Gap on 'The Voice'

The Fox drama puts up the best numbers since its spring return and is Monday's top scripted show among adults 18-49.

Fox's 911 scored the best ratings of its spring run thus far Monday, beating American Idol — which hit a new series low — in their shared hour and leading all scripted shows on the night in adults 18-49.

The second-year drama drew a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a 10th of a point versus last week, and 6.08 million viewers. That topped Idol's 1.1 and 6.04 million at 9 o'clock; 911 also finished as close to The Voice (1.5 at 9 p.m.) as it has all season. The Resident held steady at 0.9 for Fox.

The Voice averaged 1.5 over both hours on NBC, off slightly versus last week. The Enemy Within matched last week's 0.8 in adults 18-49.

On ABC, Idol drew a 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., its lowest 18-49 rating ever. Its 6.21 million viewers were just above the show's low since moving to ABC last year. The Fix (0.5) declined for the second straight week.

The Neighborhood (1.0), Man With a Plan (0.8) and the finale of Magnum P.I. (0.7) all held steady week to week on CBS. Bull dipped slightly in adults 18-49 to 0.6, but its 6.74 million viewers led Monday's scripted shows and were up from 6.41 million for its last episode.

Legends of Tomorrow returned to The CW after a nearly four-month hiatus with a 0.3, on par with its season average. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us special at 9 p.m. posted a 0.2.

NBC led the network rankings in primetime with a 1.3 in adults 18-49, topping Fox's 1.1. ABC finished third at 0.9, followed by CBS, 0.7, and The CW, 0.3.

