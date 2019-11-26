TV Ratings: '911' Tops 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

The Fox procedural ties with 'The Voice' for Monday's adults 18-49 lead in the early numbers.

Fox's 911 continued its solid fall run Monday. Although its same-day ratings were off a little, it still will likely end up leading the broadcast pack among adults 18-49 ahead of The Voice and the finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The drama is currently tied with NBC's The Voice for the demographic lead on the broadcast networks with a 1.2 rating; 911 also drew 6.11 million total viewers. Both numbers are off slightly from last week. The same is true for Prodigal Son, which came in at 0.7 and 3.12 million viewers. (Both shows get big gains in delayed viewing.)

NBC's ratings may be somewhat inflated thanks to the network's Baltimore affiliate airing Monday Night Football instead of regular programming. The Voice averaged 7.65 million viewers along with its 1.2 demo rating. The finale of Bluff City Law is currently at 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.75 million viewers.

ABC is also likely inflated by a Monday Night Football pre-emption in Los Angeles. Dancing With the Stars stands at 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers for its finale. The Good Doctor is at 0.9 and 6.12 million.

A week after hitting a same-day season high in adults 18-49, CBS' The Neighborhood slipped to a season-low 0.7, along with 5.93 million viewers. Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.68 million) also came down a little, but dramas All Rise (0.6, 5.11 million and Bull (0.6, 6 million) were steady. The CW's All American and Black Lightning (both 0.2 in adults 18-49) were likewise even with last week.

Fox, ABC and NBC are in a three-way tie for the broadcast lead in adults 18-49 at 1.0 (pending updates). CBS averaged a 0.6, followed by Univision (0.5) and Telemundo (0.4). The CW posted a 0.2.

