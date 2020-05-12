TV Ratings: '911' Finale Tops 'Voice' in Demo

The Fox drama also hits a four-week high in viewers, while NBC's singing show is off slightly.

The third-season finale of Fox's 911 scored a four-week high in total viewers and led Monday's adults 18-49 ratings in primetime, topping The Voice in key ad demographic. The NBC singing competition was down slightly week to week but still topped the night in viewers.

The 7.08 million viewers for 911 are the most for the show since April 13, and ahead of last season's finale by about 640,000 people. Its 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 is even with both last week and last season's final episode. A repeat of 911: Lone Star aired at 9 p.m.

The Voice's 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 7.23 million viewers are off a little from last week (1.0, 7.37 million). Songland, however, improved in both adults 18-49 (0.7) and viewers (3.68 million), drawing its biggest audience since April 20 (pending updates).

CBS got decent numbers from a Price Is Right at Night special featuring RuPaul, drawing a 0.9 in the demo and just above 6 million viewers. ABC's The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (0.6 in 18-49, 2.89 million viewers) and The Baker and the Beauty (0.5 2.36 million) each held steady in the demo and ticked up in viewers. The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2 in the demo) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1) were also steady.

Fox led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.9 rating, edging the 0.8 for NBC. ABC, CBS and Univision tied for third at 0.6, followed by Telemundo (0.3) and The CW (0.2).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.