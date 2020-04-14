TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Opens on Low Note, '9-1-1' Scores

Fox's 9-1-1 delivered its second-largest viewer tally of the season Monday, and NBC's Songland opened its second season with decent numbers as well. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, however, got off to a fairly soft start on ABC.

Listen to Your Heart premiered to a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and a little under 3 million viewers, well below the rest of the Bachelor franchise. The show, which features musicians living together and looking for romance, fell short of last summer's Bachelor in Paradise — the smallest of the three established Bachelor shows — by about 42 percent in adults 18-49 and 30 percent in total viewers.

The small lead-in also didn't do any favors for the premiere of The Baker and the Beauty at 10 p.m. The dramedy opened with a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.65 million viewers.

The 7.35 million viewers for 9-1-1 were the most for the show in same-day numbers since the second episode of the season in late September. It earned a 1.5 among adults 18-49, the highest of its spring run to date. At 9 p.m., a TMZ-produced special about Netflix's Tiger King drew 3.88 million viewers and a 1.1 in the demo, topping a January TMZ special about the British royal family split.

Songland premiered with a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 4.73 million viewers on NBC, beating last season's averages of 0.8 in the demo and 4.01 million viewers. Monday's episode was the second-most-watched episode of the show, behind only the series premiere in May 2019. The Voice (1.6, 9.76 million) improved in both adults 18-49 and total viewers versus last week.

CBS' The Neighborhood continued its strong recent run with 7.16 million viewers and a 1.0 in the demo, on par with last week. Bull (7.29 million, 0.7) is currently at a season high in total viewers, and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.74 million, 0.8) and All Rise (6 million, 0.6) are steady. The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1) were also even with last week.

Fox and NBC tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, each scoring a 1.3 rating. CBS finished third at 0.7, just ahead of the 0.6 for ABC. Univision averaged 0.5, followed by Telemundo (0.3) and The CW (0.2).

