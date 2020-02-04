TV Ratings: '911: Lone Star' Gets Post Super-Bowl Boost

The Fox drama scores its best Monday numbers so far after heavy promotion during Sunday's game.

Fox's heavy promotion of 911: Lone Star during the Super Bowl paid off with improved ratings Monday. The Bachelor slipped a little with an extended episode on ABC, though it still led the adults 18-49 rankings in primetime.

Lone Star scored its best Monday numbers so far, earning a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.34 million viewers. Week to week it grew by 30 percent in the demo (from 1.0) and about 14 percent in viewers (from 5.58 million). Prodigal Son also improved with a 0.8 demo rating and 3.62 million viewers, versus 0.6 and 3.15 million last week.

The Bachelor dipped to a same-day season low in adults 18-49 (1.5) with a three-hour episode, and its total audience of 5.61 million viewers was the second smallest of the season so far. (It adds 0.7 to its demo rating and about 1.8 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing.)

At NBC, America's Got Talent: The Champions remained the night's most-watched show with 6.78 million viewers, but it was down about 8 percent week to week. It remained steady in adults 18-49 at 1.1. Manifest likewise lost some viewers, averaging 3.53 million versus 3.72 million a week ago, but ticked up in the demo to 0.7 (a figure that will likely double after a week).

CBS' Bull hit a seven-episode high in viewers with 6.51 million while holding its 18-49 rating (0.6) from its last airing Jan. 20. The Neighborhood (6.26 million, 0.8), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.84 million, 0.7) and All Rise (5.48 million, 0.6) all declined a little in viewers but were steady in the demo. The CW's All American and Black Lightning were also consistent among adults 18-49, each earning a 0.2.

ABC's 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 led the night by a comfortable margin over Fox's 1.0. NBC finished a close third with 0.9. CBS came in fourth with a 0.6, followed by Univision, 0.5; Telemundo, 0.4; and The CW, 0.2.

