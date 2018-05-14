'911' Recruits Jennifer Love Hewitt as Season 2 Regular

She'll help fill the void on the Fox drama created by star Connie Britton, who had a one-year deal with the Tim Minear-led procedural.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has answered Fox's 911 call.

The actress has joined the cast of the Tim Minear-led Fox procedural about first responders as a regular for season two.

Hewitt will play Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 911 operator on the drama. Hewitt will help fill the void created by star Connie Britton, who will not be returning as a series regular. Britton, who also portrayed a 911 operator, had a one-year deal on the drama from exec producer Ryan Murphy and 20th Century Fox Television and could return for a guest role. A formal decision on Britton's potential return has not yet been determined.

The 911 role marks Hewitt's first series regular role since exiting CBS' Criminal Minds following a one-season turn in season 11. The casting brings her back to the Fox family after she starred in the network's Party of Five and led its spinoff, Time of Your Life. Her previous regular roles included The Client List and The Ghost Whisperer, among others. On the film side, her résumé includes I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Tuxedo and Heartbreakers. She's repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.

911, which scored an early season two renewal in January, was co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Minear. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

Britton, meanwhile, will next star in Bravo's Dirty John anthology.

911 returns in the fall on Mondays.

