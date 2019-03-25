'911,' 'The Resident' Renewed at Fox

The pair are the first live-action scripted originals to be renewed since the Disney deal closed, making Fox an independent broadcast network.

Fox is starting to fill out its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The newly independent network has renewed dramas 911 and The Resident for next season — the third for both series.

The two shows have helped give Fox a decent upgrade on Monday nights this season, improving the night by 24 percent during their fall runs over the comparable period in 2017-18.

"911 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "Kudos to [creators] Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.

"Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances. We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both 911 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season."

The network's top-rated drama, 911 scores a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers (including a week of delayed viewing); Fox says the show's multiplatform audience is 15.4 million. The Resident averages a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo and 7.78 million viewers, per Nielsen, and grows to 11 million across all platforms.

Both series hail from 20th Century Fox TV, the network's former sister studio, which as of March 19 is part of the Disney empire following Rupert Murdoch's $71.3 billion asset sale. The Resident and 911 are the first live-action scripted originals to earn renewals since the Disney deal closed. New agreements for both series had to be worked out between the new Fox Entertainment and Disney/20th TV, with the asset sale delaying pickups for the new network.

Heading into the merger, Fox had made a point of owning nearly all of its primetime lineup — only Gotham and Lethal Weapon hailed from outside studios (Warners). With Gotham ending and Lethal Weapon's future unclear, Fox will now have to work out new deals with Disney for the remainder of its originals. Meanwhile, eight of so-called New Fox's 11 pilot orders — including two straight-to-series animated comedies — are also produced by Disney-owned 20th TV.

The Resident and 911 join previously renewed animated comedies The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy in Fox's 2019-20 lineup. All three comedies were renewed ahead of the official Disney deal closing, as animated comedies take longer to produce and those deals needed to close ahead of time. (The future of all three series beyond their current renewal deals at Fox remains a big question mark, as Disney could stand to make billions should they jump networks and new deals would have to be worked out.) The network will also have Thursday Night Football in the fall and will bring WWE Smackdown over from USA Network on Friday nights starting in October as Murdoch's Fox Corporation makes a big push for sports and live events as well as broad procedurals and multicamera comedies.