Ryan Guzman Joins Fox's '911'

The 'Everybody Wants Some!' actor joins as a series regular for the sophomore season.

911 is adding another player for its upcoming second season.

The Fox drama brings Ryan Guzman on board as a new series regular, just a week after news that Jennifer Love Hewitt would also join the series.

Guzman, best known for roles in features The Boy Next Door and Everybody Wants Some!, comes to 911 with a TV resume that includes stints on Notorious, Heroes Reborn and Pretty Little Liars. On 911, he'll play a firefighter who'll appear alongside Peter Krause’s character.

The second season of 911 also brings the departure of freshman star Connie Britton, though she is said to be making at least one appearance.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 911 became Fox's top series after its early 2018 launch, averaging 14.9 million viewers per episode once all platforms were factored in.

Guzman is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Meyer & Downs LLP.