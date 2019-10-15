TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' '911' Tie for Monday Lead

Both shows come down some but maintain a comfortable lead in the adults 18-49 demographic.

NBC's The Voice and Fox's 911 maintained their status as Monday's top shows among adults 18-49, although both came down some in the same-day ratings versus last week.

NBC's Bluff City Law also slipped a little, and The CW's All American and Black Lightning were off a bit from their premieres a week ago.

The Voice scored a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, off a tenth of a point versus a week ago, and remained the night's most-watched network series with 7.89 million viewers. Bluff City Law also fell by a 10th in the demo to 0.5, its low so far this season.

With its season-opening disaster arc concluded, 911 dropped 0.3 in the 18-49 demo to 1.4, to go along with 6.38 million viewers. (It's a strong performer in delayed viewing, growing by 0.8 in the demo over three days for each episode so far this fall.) Prodigal Son lost a 10th and is at 0.8 in adults 18-49, along with 3.61 million viewers. Fox's numbers are subject to change due to a Monday Night Football preemption in Green Bay, Wis.

All American and Black Lightning each drew 0.2s in the demo for The CW, off a little from their season debuts last week. CBS' The Neighborhood (0.8), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7), All Rise (0.6) and Bull (0.6) were all steady.

ABC's numbers may also change with a Monday Night Football preemption in Detroit. Dancing With the Stars (1.1 in adults 18-49, 7.29 million viewers) and The Good Doctor (1.0, 6.55 million) are both currently up week to week.

Fox and NBC are currently tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.1, just ahead of ABC's 1.0 (pending updates for Fox and ABC). CBS averaged 0.7. Telemundo scored a 0.6 thanks in part to the return of its top series, El Señor de Los Cielos. Univision came in at 0.5 and The CW at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.