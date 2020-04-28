TV Ratings: '911' Tops 'Voice' Clip Show in Demo

The Fox drama brings in Monday's top adults 18-49 rating and finishes nearly tied for the lead in total viewers.

Monday was a fairly quiet night in the broadcast ratings, as all five English-language networks were down year to year in adults 18-49. All but The CW declined week to week as well.

Fox's 911 led the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.2 rating and was the only show to climb above the 1.0 mark for its initial airing. Its 6.58 million viewers nearly tied a Voice clip show for the lead in total viewers. Following 911, the season finale of Prodigal Son was steady at 0.7 in the demo and 3.53 million viewers.

The Voice still managed to lead primetime in viewers with 6.63 million viewers, and it drew a 0.9 in adults 18-49 with a recap show. With the smaller lead-in, Songland declined to 3.44 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart was steady week to week with a 0.6 in the demo and 2.86 million viewers. The Baker and the Beauty also held with a 0.5 and 2.47 million viewers. The CW's Roswell, New Mexico (0.2 in adults 18-49) improved on last week, and Whose Line Is It Anyway was steady at 0.2. CBS aired a full slate of reruns.

Also of note: The premiere of Como Tu No Hay Dos tied for the 18-49 lead at 10 p.m. with a 0.6, matching Songland.

Fox's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 led the network rankings in primetime, edging the 0.8 for NBC. Univision finished third at 0.6. ABC's 0.5 was fourth, and CBS and Telemundo tied at 0.4. The CW averaged 0.2.

